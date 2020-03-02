Witnesses: Man was shot in the head while driving on I 75

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A bizarre domestic fight shut down I 75 in northwest Georgia in the early morning hours.

The wreck happened just before 3 AM heading southbound at the Ringgold exit.

- Advertisement -

When crews got to the scene, they found the driver was dead and two other female passengers.

But Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the driver died from a gunshot wound to the head.

He says Noel Lopez, his wife and a female friend all went to a bar in Chattanooga.

They drank for several hours and then headed down I 75.

The Sheriff says the women tell officers that there was “a mutually physical domestic argument” going on between Lopez and his wife in the front seat.

At some point, a gun became involved and went off.

The bullet hit Lopez in the head and the vehicle crashed in the middle of the southbound lanes.

The interstate was closed for a couple of hours.

Lopez’s body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ crime lab, in addition to several pieces of evidence from the crime scene.

If you have any more information on this case, please contact Detective Tim Busby or Captain Chris Lyons with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.