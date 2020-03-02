Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – March 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Moderate To Heavy Rainfall During Our Early Morning Commute, & Unsettled Conditions Through Wednesday.



All good things must come to an end…referring to the recent sunshine. Early this morning, rain along with a few isolated thunderstorms will start to move in and continue on into the afternoon. Lows will be mild – in the mid 40s. Rain will gradually taper off as we get into the late afternoon with few lingering light showers for the area.

- Advertisement -

Heavy rainfall will return for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning with even more mild temperatures with a morning low in the low 50s. Monday/Tuesday’s rain should bring 1”-1.5” of rain to the Tennessee Valley. Some areas could pick up a little bit more.

Tuesday’s high will be much warmer as highs will be near 70 degrees and a few showers into the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will continue with few showers and mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures.

Looks like we’ll dry out by Thursday afternoon for the weekend!

59 & 37 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.