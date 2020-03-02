TECH BYTE: Samsung’s Bixby Helps with Your To-Do List

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — We hear a lot about voice assistants like Apple’s Siri, and Amazon’s Alexa.

Samsung has its own version – Bixby.

Adam Cheyer co-founded the Siri voice assistant for Apple, and more recently did the same with Bixby for Samsung.

“The emphasis is going to be on third party developers,” Cheyer said. “Someday, I want the assistant to be as important as the web and mobile, and to do that, we need to empower developers to be able to add all sorts of services into Bixby.”

Bixby can handle a lot of the items on your to-do list.

“It can book a reservation at a great restaurant tonight, it can find concert tickets. I can send flowers to my sister – all in a very streamlined, conversational way, and hundreds of thousands of other things,” he said.

And Cheyer says the number of things Bixby can help you with continues to grow.

“It’s integrated right with Samsung pay, so you can do it all with voice very quickly and easily. We have a number of fantastic brands that are coming on to Bixby, like Pinterest and Yelp, Home Advisor, Ticketmaster, and any developer in the world can also join and add capabilities to Bixby.”

The first version launched a few years ago. The latest version is only a year-and-a-half old.

“Last August we opened a marketplace, so now any developer in the world can actually add new capabilities to Bixby, and publish what we call capsules,” Cheyer said.

You can use these features on a growing number of Samsung devices, like phones, tablets, smartwatches, and new TVs – even refrigerators.

Cheyer says the voice assistant is able to handle more complicated conversations.

“I might be able to say, ‘Is it going to be less than 50 degrees at the Golden Gate Bridge tonight after 5 p.m.?'”

You can also use Bixby to help you with your health and fitness, movies, and TV.

For more information on how to make the most of your voice assistant, just go to www.samsung.com, and search for Bixby.