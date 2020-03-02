Ringgold Police Officer hit by car over the weekend

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol is investigating, after a Ringgold police officer was hit by a car early Sunday morning.

This happened while some of their officers were helping the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation on I-75 south.

The Ringgold officer was investigating a suspected impaired driver.

That’s when investigators say the driver started the car, and hit the officer while speeding away.

Law enforcement had to chase them.

The driver crashed in Walker County on Peavine Road.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Erlanger.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.