Red Bank and Meigs Co Advance to Region Finals

In the semifinals of the girls Region 3-AA tournament on Monday night at East Ridge, Meigs Co beat Signal Mountain 56-48 and Red Bank knocked off McMinn Central 56-45.

Signal Mountain took a two point lead early in the fourth quarter on a lay-up from Lamiah Walker, but Meigs Co grabbed the lead moments later on a three pointer from Ansley Wade, and they never surrendered their advantage.

- Advertisement -

Red Bank went up 11-0 on McMinn Central and never looked back. Red Bank center Bailey Lee gave the Chargerettes trouble in the paint.

Red Bank will meet Meigs Co in the Region 3-AA finals on Wednesday at 7pm.