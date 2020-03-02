MAGIC BEHIND THE MOCS [PART 1]: Forward Matt Ryan

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Mocs are headed to the Southern Conference tournament as the sixth seed, finishing the season with a 10-8 record. The Mocs’ success this year has been in large part thanks to some big new additions to the roster.

News 12’s Angela Moryan sat down with forward Matt Ryan to see how his journey from Notre Dame and Vanderbilt brought him right here to the Scenic City.

Mocs will play third-seeded UNCG on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals. As the sixth seed, Mocs received a bye from the first day of play.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: