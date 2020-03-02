Howard students stage play to re-create lunch counter sit-ins

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Theatre students at the Howard School re-created a piece of living history.

They staged a play about the lunch counter sit-ins of the 1960’s.

Some members of the Howard class of 1960 got a chance to

re-live their performance, decades after the protest.

It was in February of 1960, that the students staged their peaceful protest at the Woolworth’s store in Chattanooga.

Robert L. Parks was one of the students who took part in the sit-in back then.

“Most of the people who went down there, they were afraid. And you didn’t know exactly what was going to happen. As I said before, our parents told us not to get involved!”

The play that the current Howard students staged helped them understand a part of Chattanooga’s history.

Jamaal Macon, Jr. is Sophomore right now at the Howard School.

“This has made me feel better about what I’ve done. To see them come out here and support us knowing that we are actually, black people remember. And knowing that what they did. Because like what I said, I never knew that they did this until what, about a month ago.”

The Theatre Arts Instructor at Howard says no textbook, or video could help the current students learn about the past, and meet some of the actual people who took part in the sit-ins.