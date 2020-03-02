GOP rivals for Georgia Senate seat make battle official

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia Republicans duking it out in a special U.S. Senate election paid their fees and filed paperwork to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot Monday.

The entries make official the head-to-head fight between recently appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins, a GOP congressman challenging Loeffler for her seat.

The two competed for attention with back-to-back news conferences at the state Capitol on the first day of the state’s candidate qualifying period.

Democratic U.S. Rep John Lewis also qualified for what would be his 18th term in Congress despite announcing in December that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.