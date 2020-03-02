Georgia announces first Coronavirus cases

ATLANTA (WDEF) – The Governor of Georgia announces the first cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Two people have contracted the virus in Fulton County.

Health officials say a man was travelling in Milan, Italy, where the virus has spread.

After coming home, he suspected he may have it and it has now been confirmed.

One other member of the household has come down with it.

They are now in home isolation with their family.

Officials say they have minimal symptoms and are doing well.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, who is commissioner of the Georgia Department of Health, says “This couldn’t have gone better.”

Georgia officials hope anyone who feels they may have come in contact with the virus to seek their medical provider, like this victim did.

The protocol is for immediate home isolation.

And they expect to have to use it again.

Dr. Toomey says “I suspect we’ll see other cases and I hope they’ll go as smoothly as this did.”