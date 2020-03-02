My Best Me Health Tip – The Good and Bad News About Fiber

There are some good news and bad news when it comes to fiber. The fiber item that we consume the most is bread. Here’s the shocking news; white and wheat bread is not that different. There’s not any more fiber in the wheat than there is in the white bread.

If you need to eat more fiber, go with the whole grain bread. This is where you’re going to get a little bit more fiber.

You can get a little bit more fiber from your beans and some vegetables. Be careful if you’re going to eat fiber because you’re having constipation problems. You really need to drink your water. The average person needs to consume about 64 ounces of water. That’s about a half a gallon.

If you don’t and you increase your fiber intake, then you can have constipation and gas and bloating. So drink your water get about 20 to 25 grams of fiber a day. For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.

