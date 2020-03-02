BBB sees reports of price gouging amid Coronavirus concerns

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Coronavirus has people across the U.S. trying to take measures to try to not get sick.

And with that comes folks who will take advantage of people’s concerns.

Jim Winsett, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee, said in general, the BBB has gotten some reports of online organizations price gouging on supply items like masks.

“In a disaster type situation, you know, organizations or websites will pop up literally overnight where they’re fraudulently trying to offer a product or service that’s really not available. So that’s why it’s important for consumers that if they’re looking to buy whatever they might need at this point is that they do due diligence and they are very careful as to how they go about that,” Winsett said.

One item you might not want to buy, a face mask.

The U.S. Surgeon General recently took to twitter to say they are not effective in preventing the general public from catching the virus.