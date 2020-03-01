Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – March 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heavy/Moderate Rainfall during the Early Morning Commute!

All good things must come to an end…referring to the weekend’s sunshine. Early Monday morning, rain with isolated thunderstorms will start to move in the region and continue on into the afternoon. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s. Rain will fizzle down getting to the late afternoon with few light showers for the area. Heavy rainfall will return for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning with even more mild temperatures with a morning low in the low 50s. Monday/Tuesday’s rain should bring 1”-1.5” of unneeded rain to the Tennessee valley.

Tuesday’s high will be warm near 70 degrees and a few showers into the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will continue with few showers and mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures.

Looks like we’ll dry out by Thursday afternoon for the weekend!

59 & 37 are our seasonal highs and lows.

