Pete Buttigieg dropping out of 2020 presidential race

Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old openly gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who skyrocketed to be a top contender in the Democratic race, is dropping his presidential bid, three aides to his campaign confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. Buttigieg won the most delegates in the Iowa caucuses and then came in second in the New Hampshire primary, but struggled to come up with a path forward after losses in Nevada and South Carolina.

Buttigieg was scheduled to attend a town hall Sunday evening in Dallas, but then announced that the flight path to Dallas from Selma, Alabama, was being diverted to South Bend in order to make an announcement. Buttigieg had just finished marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

- Advertisement -

A Buttigieg aide said the campaign held an all-staff call when the announcement was made to staff. The aide noted that the conversation was about how the proud they were of the campaign that they had run and the victories they had achieved.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a Town Hall campaign event at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center February 27, 2020, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Getty

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

Caitlin Huey-Burns, Adam Brewster and Ed O’Keefe contributed to this report.