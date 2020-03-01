Amy Klobuchar’s Daughter speaks at a local Hotdish house party

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) -On Tuesday, March 3rd, Tennessee and 13 other states will participate in the 2020 Super Tuesday Primary Election.

This election will help pick a favorite in the democratic party and also comb down such a big group of candidates.

- Advertisement -

Amy Klobuchar is one of the many democratic candidates looking forward to Super Tuesday in Tennessee.

Her daughter, Abigail Bessler stopped by a hotdish house party this afternoon.

“I have been campaigning for my mom around the country. I have been talking about why she is the best person to win this election and beat Donald Trump. Not only do that but also take these state and local races with her, so we can have a landslide election, so we can make a change,”says Bessler, Amy klobuchar’s daughter.

Bessler says shes proud of all the things her mom has accomplished.

“She is the one who has gotten over a hundred bills passed, who is ranked the most effective democratic senator, and she is also the one who has won the areas we need to win. I think people are pretty focused on winning this election,”says Bessler.

Klobuchar’s daughter says they are looking forward to Super Tuesday coming up this week.

“We have been really focused on Super Tuesday . We announced a 4.2 million dollar ad buy for Super Tuesday. Which puts us at a really competitive place with the other candidates,”says Bessler

Hostess of the party says a hotdish house party is a tradition in Minnesota and is similar to a Potluck.

Before leaving Bessler met and answered a few of the voters questions.

Polling locations for Super Tuesday will be opened from 8 A.M to 8 P.M. for Hamilton County.