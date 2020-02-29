Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – March 1st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): One Last Sunny Day Before Rain Takes Over!

Another freeze expected for Sunday morning, with lows near 32 degrees and warming up to the low 60s with mostly sunny skies. Late Sunday night/early Monday morning rain with isolated thunderstorms will start to move in the region and continue on into Tuesday.

Monday’s morning low will be mild in the upper 40s due to the rainfall and warm up to the upper 50s. Tuesday’s morning low will be even more mild near 70 as showers and possible thunderstorms come through.

Areas of rain and milder weather will continue and cause some unsettled weather through Thursday.

59 & 37 are our seasonal highs and lows.

