CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A water main break on Spring Creek Road has now been repaired.

According to Tennessee American Water, the break happened early Saturday morning in front of Parkridge East Hospital.

The break did not stop water at the hospital.

The repair was fixed Saturday evening.

Tennessee American Water suggests that affected customers that experience air or discolored water can run their cold tap until water runs clear.