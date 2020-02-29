New Star Wars Stories Set To Explore The High Republic

(starwars.com) – A new series of books, comic books and more will explore a previously untold era of Star Wars set 200 years before The Phantom Menace called The High Republic.

The first group of stories will debut in August 2020 and will all interconnect to form an overall storyline with the Jedi Knights at their height. Books, comic books, young adult novels and more will include stories from Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule.

“We are so excited to be opening up such a rich, fertile era for our authors to explore,” says Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “We’ll get to see the Jedi in their prime.”

“Star Wars: The High Republic features the Jedi as we’ve always wanted to see them — as true guardians of peace and justice. This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their height. But of course, into this glorious new era something wicked this way comes,” says Lucasfilm publishing creative director Michael Siglain.

More details can be found at https://www.starwars.com/news/star-wars-the-high-republic