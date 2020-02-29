Neighbors are Impressed by East Lake Park’s Renovations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- East Lake Park is Chattanooga’s oldest public Park, dating back to the 1800’s.

After years of planning, funding, and renovating, the historic land mark got brand new makeover.

The Park has always been a great representation of the Scenic City.

It served as the city’s first zoo prior to becoming a park and was a hub for fishing and green house spaces.

Time has taken a toll on this historic landmark.

“It was built in 1896. It was well loved for a very long time and it just feel into a state of maybe slightly degraded use” said Parks Planner for Division of Open Spaces Akosua Cooks.

“We have pipes that have been here since the 1800’s so you can imagine pipes that old need to be renewed” said President of the Tennessee American Water Company.

With support from Tennessee American Water, East Lakes pond has been restored from poor conditions using a variety of treatment control features.

What started as a water quality project in 2016, transitioned into overall park renovations. Now four years later Chattanooga’s oldest park has a little something for everyone to enjoy.

“This is where people come to celebrate and to have fun. To mourn. To see each other. To spread some love to each other. To talk about the things they may disagree on. This is the public square” said Mayor Andy Burke.

Better lighting, new boardwalks, a fishing pier, a safer play ground area and other elements were improved as a result of the renovation project.

Local educator Joyce Lancaster can fully enjoy the great outdoors in her own back yard,”Our families have always enjoyed the park and now they’ve done a wonderful renovation here.”

“It’s beautiful. My children are excited. I’ve been wondering when it’s going to open and it did. It’s just a beautiful asset to the community.”