High School Boys Basketball Region Quarterfinals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Eighteen Tennessee Valley teams fought in win-or-go-home games Saturday night in the TSSAA Region Semifinals. Below is a list of all scores from this weekend:

REGION 2-A

Oneida 83 – Tellico Plains 41

CSAS 58 – Sunbright 53

Lookout Valley 59 – Wartburg Central 49

Harriman 47 – Sale Creek 37

REGION 3-A

South Pittsburg 60 – Monterey 83

Gordonsville vs. Whitwell

REGION 3-AA

Sweetwater 50 – Brainerd 55

Howard 78 – McMinn Central 52

Tyner 76 – Polk County 46

Loudon 50 – Red Bank 58

REGION 4-AA

Grundy County 75 – Cannon County 63

York Institute 74 – Beldsoe County 65

Upperman 100 – Sequatchie County 38

Cumberland County 56 – Watertown 43

REGION 3-AAA

Bradley Central 65 – Stone Memorial 57

White County 50 – Walker Valley 48

Warren County 66 – Ooltewah 54

Cleveland 94 – Cookeville 50