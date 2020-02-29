High School Boys Basketball Region Quarterfinals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Eighteen Tennessee Valley teams fought in win-or-go-home games Saturday night in the TSSAA Region Semifinals. Below is a list of all scores from this weekend:
REGION 2-A
Oneida 83 – Tellico Plains 41
CSAS 58 – Sunbright 53
Lookout Valley 59 – Wartburg Central 49
Harriman 47 – Sale Creek 37
REGION 3-A
South Pittsburg 60 – Monterey 83
Gordonsville vs. Whitwell
REGION 3-AA
Sweetwater 50 – Brainerd 55
Howard 78 – McMinn Central 52
Tyner 76 – Polk County 46
Loudon 50 – Red Bank 58
REGION 4-AA
Grundy County 75 – Cannon County 63
York Institute 74 – Beldsoe County 65
Upperman 100 – Sequatchie County 38
Cumberland County 56 – Watertown 43
REGION 3-AAA
Bradley Central 65 – Stone Memorial 57
White County 50 – Walker Valley 48
Warren County 66 – Ooltewah 54
Cleveland 94 – Cookeville 50