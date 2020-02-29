Chattanooga Fire and Police Department Community Event

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga’s fire and police departments collaborated Saturday for a great cause.

The front porch line up event was held today and its a unique practice meant to strengthen the relationship between officers and the community.

The events conducted a fundraiser to support the Special Olympics Tennessee.

Chiefs from both departments bared the the freezing waters when families attempted to dunk chief Roddy and the fire chief in a dunk tank.

“By doing events like we hope that the presence and appearance of both of our agencies can help the community support of a fantastic organization and some tremendous athletes” said Chattanooga Police David Roddy.

The departments gave away free gun locks and fire alarms will be installed in homes at a later date.