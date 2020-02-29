CFC draws with Oakland in first pro match

OAKLAND, Calif. (Press Release) — The first professional match in Chattanooga FC history is in the books and CFC brings home a point, earning a draw against Oakland Roots in Oakland, CA. Chattanooga FC Midfielder Ian McGrath etched his name in history as the first to score a goal for CFC in the professional era, sending a header past Roots keeper Taylor Bailey from a perfect Kyle Carr corner kick into the box in the 33rd minute, giving the away side a 1-0 lead.

Less than ten minutes later, Oakland Roots defender Robert Hines earned a red card after getting into a scuffle with Ian McGrath, forcing the home team down to ten men for the rest of the game. Chattanooga FC held onto the lead for the second half, but as extra time expired former MLS forward Jack McInerny received a well weighted ball in the box and slid a shot past CFC keeper Phil D’Amico to take back two points for Oakland Roots in front of 5,603 people and sending Chattanooga FC back home with a draw.

Chattanooga’s Football Club has the week off before welcoming Michigan Stars to Finley Stadium on March 14th, 3:00pm for the NISA home opener. Tickets are available now at ChattanoogaFC.com.

