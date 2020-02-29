Bradley’s Anna Walker prepares to take skills to UTC

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley Central Bearettes are the most successful program in the state of Tennessee. Their recent success has come thanks to a balanced team. However, year after year, Anna Walker has continued to shine above the rest. Her exemplary attitude on the court and in the classroom make her this week’s Scholar Athlete.

“If you look at the definition of a Bearette, she would be a great example of that, on and off the court,” Bearettes long-time coach Jason Reuter said. “I can count them on my fingers the kids in 10 years I’ve coached the Bearettes that’d be in Anna Walker’s category.”

Bradley Central senior Anna Walker has grown into one of the most dominating and versatile forces on the Bearettes’ roster. Walker has worked for years to be a powerful presence in the post. However, she’s also one of Bradley’s best three point shooters.

“After these last few games having to become a perimeter player it’s helped me a lot just to improve my game just because I’ve never had to do that before,” Walker said.

“It’s a rare bird to have a girl that can do both — play with her back to the bucket and face up and shoot,” Reuter said.

“Anna comes hard in practice every day. She makes everyone around her better,” teammate Alexis Barnes said. “She’s not going to go easy just because we’re going against our teammates. Her skill level just keeps on improving and that just pushes everyone else on the team to improve as well.”

In addition to being a star for the Bearettes, Walker is one of Bradley’s top students with a 3-point-9 GPA.

Barnes: “Anna shows up to school every day. She’s always working hard, doing her homework, showing up on time. Just really sets a good example on and off the court.”

Walker will take all those talents to UTC next year and play for Coach Katie Burrows.

“I love her coaching, and I’m really excited and looking forward to it even though I will be the only freshman next year,” Walker said. “I really love the girls and they all really seem like a big family to me and that’s a really big part of why I chose there.”

“When I look at UTC’s roster, I think that there’s a need for an Anna Walker,” Reuter said. “There’s a lot of other factors but I’d be shocked if Anna Walker doesn’t play a lot next year. … Yeah, I’ve had Rhyne Howards. I’ve had Brooke Copeland. I’ve had my daughter play here, two daughters play here, but I’ve never had a better competitor or a better person than Anna Walker. She’s as good as it gets.”

Head over to the Scholar Athlete of the Week section under sports to submit your favorite athletes for the award.