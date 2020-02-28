Will Our Local Areas Receive Federal Support?

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- 37 states and including Tennessee made the list to receive federal funding for emergency road and bridge repair.

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Choa announced that over 650 million dollars will be issued to for emergency road and repair.

Although Tennessee made the finding lists but that doesn’t guarantee that Hamilton, Marion, Rhea or any other surround counties will see any of that money.

“The press release was a little bit vague on that particular part. There is one specific project that they mentioned and it’s in Campbell County which is in region one. The Knoxville area.”

That area in Knoxville being reimbursed for rock slide repair.

But roads and bridges in our local counties have suffered as well.

In February of 2019, there was an unusual amount of rainfall and flooding.

In the beginning months of 2020, the same problems repeated itself.

“In our region alone, we suffered damage on U.S. 41 in Marion County -on State Route 68 in Rhea County”, said T.D.O.T. Region 2 Community Relations Officer Jennifer Flynn.

T-D-O-T has a protocol to request federal funding which is only used for emergency situations. But for planned and expected projects, they would use finances from their own budget.

“We don’t ask for help with everything, a lot of things we address on our own. But if it’s something that’s very large like this February 2019 flooding, which was state wide that’s when we ask for help from the Federal highway administration.”

T.D.O.T. Region 2 Community Relations Officer Jennifer Flynn says she is uncertain if the current reconstruction on State Route 68 and U.S. 41 in Rhea and Marion County will have any federal support.

But she is not ruling out the possibility.

News 12 reached out to Rhea County and Marion County officials on Friday but no one was available to speak at this time.