‘Into the Wild’ lures the unprepared to Alaska wilderness

By RACHEL D’ORO

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Travelers have gotten stranded, injured and even died trying to reach an abandoned bus in Alaska’s punishing wilderness while attempting to retrace the journey of Christopher McCandless described in the book “Into the Wild.” Now families of some of those who died are proposing a footbridge to make it easier for people to make the journey across the raging Teklanika River. Locals fear that could give pilgrims a false sense of security. Author Jon Krakauer wrote the book and says he is saddened aby the deaths of people trying to cross the Teklanika. He’s skeptical building a bridge or moving the bus will solve the problem.

- Advertisement -

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)