Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – February 28th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Snow Showers & Some Light Rain To Kick Off Friday !



Around mid-morning, snow showers will start to sweep through the area that will mainly impact higher elevations – However, this could cause some slushy & icy road conditions for the valley. This could turn into a wintry mix for the valley by early afternoon, and then showers for the late afternoon as temps warm up to about 48.

Another round of snow/rain mix is looking to arrive late Friday night and could freeze over into Saturday morning as temperatures dip down near 30 degrees.

Saturday looks nice with lots of sunshine, but it will remain chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Another freeze expected for Sunday morning, with lows near 32 degrees and warming up to near 60 with partly sunny skies.

Areas of rain and milder weather moving back in for Monday with unsettled weather through next Wednesday … possible into very early Thursday morning. We’ll keep you posted!

58 & 37 are our seasonal highs and lows.

