UTC Women Fighting For SoCon Title Saturday Against ETSU

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It will be an exciting day in the Roundhouse Saturday afternoon with the Mocs fighting for a Southern Conference championship. Chattanooga will host ETSU in the final game of the regular season and a win will give the Mocs at least a share of the title. UTC is in a tie with UNCG and Samford for the top spot as each close out the season Saturday.

All three teams are 9-4 overall. Samford holds the tie break should they finish tied with either or both teams and UTC would be the second seed. However, a Samford loss and a win for UTC and UNCG will give the Mocs the No. 1 seed due to the tie break rules set in place. The bracket will be released immediately following all competitions Saturday.

Since beginning play in the Southern Conference in the 1983-84 season, Chattanooga has claimed 21 of 37 regular season titles and won 13 of those outright.

Lakelyn Bouldin is this year’s recipient of the Scrappy Moore Award given to a student-athlete at the Hall of Fame banquet. She will be recognized prior to the game for this honor. Bouldin and fellow senior NaKeia Burks will be honored in a Senior Day ceremony after the game.