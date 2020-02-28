Tennessee podiatrist guilty of illegally distributing drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee podiatrist has pleaded guilty to illegally distributing controlled substances. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, Timothy Abbott appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. In court, Abbott admitted that on 44 occasions between April 2013 and February 2019 he distributed hydrocodone to patients without a legitimate medical purpose. The Nashville podiatrist pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances before Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. Sentencing is scheduled for August 21.

