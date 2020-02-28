Sheriff investigating camper fire with body inside

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on Cagle Mountain overnight.

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze in a camper trailer and RV before dawn.

It was on property on Shady Oak Drive near White Oak Swamp Road.

But they found a body inside.

Sheriff’s investigators with the help of the TBI have determined the cause of the fire is accidental.

And no foul play is suspected in the death.

The body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy.