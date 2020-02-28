New search today at Evelyn Boswell’s trailer park

BLOUNTVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI confirms another search today in the Eveyln Boswell Amber Alert case.

They assisted the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in conducting a search warrant at a trailer park near Boone Lake owned by Megan’s brother and Evelyn’s uncle.

One resident told WJHL that authorities spent about 20 minutes at his home and dug in some soft ground around his trailer and underneath it.

He says they put something in a bag and took it with them.

That resident has only been their a few months, but believes that Evelyn and Megan may have lived there before him.