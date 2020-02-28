Miss Tennessee visits local schools

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Miss Tennessee spent some time in Chattanooga visiting with students.

Brianna Mason toured Howard High School and the Howard Connect Academy today.

- Advertisement -

Mason is quite familiar with classrooms.

She is a 1st grade teacher at a school in the Nashville area.

“What has been really special this month is being able to participate in the Black History programs that have been going on all across the state and each school is able to celebrate Black History in their own special way and being Miss Tennessee and being able to participate has been really special and definitely been a highlight of my year.”

Miss Tennessee plans to continue visiting schools all around the state, getting to as many as she can.