Mckamey Animal Center Helps a Dog on the Road to Recovery

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- Mckamey Animal Center is helping a former stray dog on the road to recovery.

Curtis did not have a known previous owner when officers found him.

Veterinarians noticed right away that he was limping and his back leg was swollen.

The cause of his injury is not known but some suggest the dog may have been hit by a car.

Thanks to the Angel Fund, Curtis was able to undergo surgery and rehab.

“He’s just the best guy. even through his hip probably really hurt him, he’s never shown it” said Veterinarian Care Administrator Christy Ha.

“He’s super affectionate. He’s super lovey. He’s never given us one bit of trouble. Curtis would make the perfect pet. He is a people person. He loves everybody and everything.”

Mckamey’s Angel Fund is the reason they are able shelter and nurture pets like Curtis.