Jury finds Coyne guilty of 2017 murder in Hixson

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A jury convicted Jacob Coyne Friday night of murdering a 19 year old in Hixson.

The case involved the murder of Jalen Little on Oak Tree Drive two years ago.

Police said the shooting involved a drug deal that went bad.

Coyne and Zachary Chadwick approached Little in his driveway.

They fled in a car after the shooting.

Coyne was eventually put on the TBI most wanted list and was arrested in Decatur, Tennessee.

At trial, he said Chadwick shot Little, but witnesses in the car with them testified that it was Coyne.

The jury unanimously found Coyne guilty of Premeditated Murder, Felony Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

He was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charges. He’ll be sentenced on the Robbery charge in April.