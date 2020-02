In high school basketball on Friday, the Baylor girls beat Pope John Paul II 54-41 to advance to the state Final Four in Nashville next week. Cadashia Collins was big for the Lady Raiders in the third quarter hitting three treys.

In the girls region tournament, Rhea Co beat Cleveland 62-40. The Lady Eagles connected on 14 three pointers in the victory.

At Red Bank, the home standing Lions raced out to a 14 point lead at halftime against Polk Co on their way to a 53-36 victory.