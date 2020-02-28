Court blocks Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy

A federal appeals court in California on Friday blocked a centerpiece of the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, ordering it to stop sending asylum seekers to Mexico, where tens of thousands of Latin America migrants returned by the U.S. have been stranded for months.

Through its ruling, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals prohibited the government from implementing its controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy. The administration has touted the program as one of the main reasons it curbed a migration surge of Central American families last year that overwhelmed officials and stations across the southern border for months.

Since early 2019, the U.S. has required nearly 60,000 asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for the duration of their immigration court proceedings under this program, which has drawn scathing criticism from advocates. They believe the policy violates both domestic and international refugee law, pointing to the high levels of violence and insecurity in the areas of northern Mexico where the U.S. has been sending migrants placed in the program.

Tent courtrooms have opened in the Texas border cities of Laredo and Brownsville to help process thousands of migrants who are being forced by the Trump administration to wait in Mexico while their requests for asylum wind through clogged immigration courts. Fernando Llano / AP

Tens of thousands of migrants have been returned to notoriously violent places in Mexico, like the border cities of Ciudad Juárez and Tijuana, as well as to the state of Tamaulipas, where the State Department warns U.S. travelers not to visit because of widespread crime and the risk of being kidnapped.

In northern Mexico, migrants struggle to find both American lawyers to help them navigate the complicated immigration system in the U.S. and housing, with many of them living in makeshift escapements near ports of entry.

Unlike many of the administration’s unilateral efforts to deter migration, the courts had allowed the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy to continue for months.

It was briefly blocked by a federal judge in April, but the 9th Circuit ruled in May that the administration could proceed with the policy as it considered the merits of the legal challenge mounted by several advocacy groups. After the panel’s decision, the administration dramatically expanded the MPP program, sending back migrants who sought asylum at most of the highly transited border sectors in California and Texas.

