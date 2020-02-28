Chattanooga Airport approves parking deck contract

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Airport has awarded a contract for the new parking facility.

Hoar Construction will build the garage that should open in just over a year from now.

It will be four levels, providing 1,300 parking spaces plus room for all rental car companies.

“We were very impressed by the amount of research and planning the team did to understand the parking needs of our travelers,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport.

“We are confident they share our vision for our parking facility that will provide unparalleled convenience for the thousands of passengers who choose to fly in and out of Chattanooga each year.”

Construction should begin in the next few months.

Airport authorities say the parking garage is just one of their expansions to cope with the rising number of passengers in the last couple of years.

The airport will also settle on the design for a terminal expansion later this year.