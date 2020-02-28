CFC Motto For Pro Opener: “Have Fun and Be Brave”

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After a decade of playing as an amateur club, the Chattanooga FC embark on their first full season as a professional soccer club Saturday night.

New season. New era. New coach.

Peter Fuller leads the CFC into their first pro campaign with NISA.

Said Fuller:”I’m the luckiest guy in the world. It’s a privilege to have the job that I have and to work with the people that I work with on a daily basis.”

If only the lucky guy had luck with the health of his roster ahead of their opener Saturday in Oakland, California.

Said Fuller:”We’re playing on their grounds in front of 7,000 people, and we’re playing. We’ve got some injuries. We’re not probably going to have necessarily what most people would say are quote our strongest eleven. Can we be as good as we can be and use the Cliff Notes a little bit to get us through Saturday. We had 20 foreign players last year. We’re only allowed seven this year. There’s some constraints that are not necessarily of our doing that we are having to work though.”

Translation. We’re going to be young.

Said Fuller:”You’ve got a few guys right out of college that are going to be in the starting lineup. This will be their first professional game. Some of them are not from big schools. Schools like Oglethorpe and places like that.”

Reporter:”You have a message for these guys now that they are embarking on their first professional match.”

Fuller:”Have fun and be brave.”