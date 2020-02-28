CBS suspends “The Amazing Race” amid coronavirus fears

As the new coronavirus continues its spread around the globe, CBS has shut down production of Season 33 of “The Amazing Race.” The cautionary shutdown is temporary, but it’s unclear when filming will resume.

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a CBS spokesperson said. “All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home.”

Contestants on “The Amazing Race” compete in teams of two in a race around the world to try to win a cash prize.

Only three episodes of the season had been filmed when the decision was made to suspend production. Racers had so far visited England and Scotland and are now returning home from Scotland.

“At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it,” the CBS statement said. “Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

A new start date has not yet been determined.

The World Health Organization on Friday upgraded the global risk from the new coronavirus to “very high” as the virus continued to spread, disrupting plans for everything from major sports tournaments and concerts to planned U.S. military exercises. The global death toll is over 2,800, and more than 83,000 cases of the COVID-19 disease have been confirmed.

The entertainment industry has been scrambling to deal with the impact. Disneyland parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Japan have closed. The Chinese premiere dates and press tours for several movies, including “Mulan,” “No Time to Die,” and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” have reportedly been pushed back as theaters across the country remain shuttered.

On Friday, BTS, one of the most popular boy bands in the world, canceled upcoming concerts, as did the rock band Green Day. And a number of films, including the next “Mission: Impossible,” have reportedly suspended filming indefinitely.