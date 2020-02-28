Britt McHenry sues Fox News, alleging sexual harassment

The host of a Fox Nation streaming service program is suing Fox News and her former co-host, alleging that he sent her sexually explicit text messages.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, Britt McHenry claimed that Fox News retaliated after she complained of sexual harassment by shunning her and excluding her from company events and shows. It seeks unspecified damages.

“I am standing up for myself, for women and for what’s right,” McHenry said on Twitter.

Britt McHenry is suing Fox News and her former “Un-PC” co-host, George Murdoch, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. CBS News

In a written statement, Fox News said McHenry’s lawsuit “recycles the same allegations she filed with the New York State Division of Human Rights in October, to which we filed a response on Friday. As we have previously stated, Ms. McHenry’s allegations have been fully investigated and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation. We expect all of her claims to be dismissed.”

The lawsuit alleges that in 2018 McHenry was “crudely sexually harassed” for months by her co-host, former professional wrestler George Murdoch, also known as Tyrus, as they both worked on “Un-PC.” Murdoch was subsequently given his own Fox Nation program, “Nuff Said.”

The lawsuit said McHenry, of Arlington, Virginia, suffered humiliation, emotional anguish, derailment of her career and significant loss of economic opportunities.