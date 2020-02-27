Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – February 27th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Breezy And Colder Weather Moving In For Awhile!



Breezy & colder through the morning with a few mountain flurries moving through. Lows this morning will fall into the upper 20’s to near 30.

More sunshine, but still breezy and quite chilly for Thursday with highs only between 45 & 47. A few light rain or snow showers possible late Friday but this is looking minor at this Highs will get back into the upper 40’s.

Continued chilly for Saturday with below normal temperatures but a warming trend picks up for Sunday along with more sunshine. Highs will be near 60 later Sunday afternoon.

Areas of rain and milder weather moving back in for Monday with unsettled weather through next Wednesday.

58 & 36 are our seasonal highs and lows.

