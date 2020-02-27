Tennessee governor backs permitless carry legislation

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is coming out in full support of allowing most people in the state to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training.

Lee said Thursday that his administration will soon introduce legislation allowing “permitless carry” to take effect in Tennessee.

Also known as “constitutional carry” by supporters, Lee says the proposal would allow most adults 21 and older to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without a license that currently requires a background check and training.

If approved, Tennessee would join 16 other states that currently have some sort of permitless carry.

