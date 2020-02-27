Shepherd Road Will Receive a Makeover

CHATTANOOGA,Tenn. (WDEF)- The road leading into the airport is going to get a makeover.

Thursday afternoon’s groundbreaking ceremony is the first step to improve Shepherd Road and Airport Connector road.

- Advertisement -

C-DOT will make significant improvements including traffic calming lanes, bicycle and pedestrian lanes and other landscape enhancements.

Airport President and CEO Terry Hart says this development is important, “It’s important for us on Shepherd road as that entry way into the airport. It’s important for us as we continue to grow is what is that appearance coming from going into the airport.”

“Especially a lot of people that do business in Chattanooga, this is the first thing that they see. And we want to make sure what can we do to improve that aesthetic, make those improvements not just for us but also the Shepherd community.”

Related Article: GDOT Install Rumble Strips for Safety

The project is expected to take six months to complete