Jury convicts north Georgia man of rape

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury has convicted a man of rape in Chatsworth.

Prosecutors say the victim knew 22 year old Dakota Lee Choate.

They say she willingly drove him to a secluded area, but then he assaulted her.

She reported the rape at Murray Medical Center, which treated her for injuries including a bite and scratches.

In the trial this week, he testified that the sex was consensual.

But two other women testified against Choate.

One reported a sexual assault four years ago, but he was never charged.

The other had not reported an attack, but came forward after hearing about the current case.

Choate faces up to 25 years in prison with no parole when he is sentenced next month.