Harris English Uses Sponsor Exemption to Grab Share of First Round Lead at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Sponsor exemptions got Tom Lewis, Harris English and Lee Westwood into The Honda Classic field, and they took full advantage in the opening round at PGA National on Thursday. Lewis and Harris English, who played at the Baylor school, shared the lead at 4-under 66, and Westwood was in the group a shot back. Some big names struggled. Brooks Koepka shot 74, and Rickie Fowler had a 76 on a day where PGA National showed its teeth.

