Friends of the Festival reveal daily lineups

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Riverbend 2020 will see some major changes this year.

Friends of the Festival announced the daily lineup and changes that will give this year’s festival a fresh look.

From big names like Darius Rucker to local acts such as Citi Limitz, Riverbend plans to offer a little something for everyone in attendance.

Marketing Director Amy Morrow says the reaction to this years lineup has been fairly positive as people look forward to the festival.

“People say ‘hey this is a really cool festival lineup. This looks good this is cause if I wanna see these folks I am sure as heck sticking around to see them later on,'”says Amy Morrow, Director of Marketing for Friends of the Festival.

Many things are changing in this years festival.

The barge has been retired and now the Coke stage come out onto the land.

The new stage locations are meant to offer a more interactive and intimate experience.

“The Coke stage is now a 60 foot super stage. It has what in the business they call an ego ramp. Really that’s like a catwalk where artists can get out, up close and personal and kind of interact with the audience,” says Morrow.

With its new location, VIP’s can expect to new comfortable ways to beat the summer heat.

“It will be on the backside of the Olgiati bridge so what you’re talking about now is really a man made kind of a sun-brella. Folks are always looking to get out of the sun and now the Coke stage will have a large area of it that will have cover,” says Morrow.

One thing that hasn’t changed will be the famous fireworks show.

Festival Directors hope with the barge being gone, festival goers will have a better view of the night sky.

“While we will miss the barge, although she is retired, with her out of the way anywhere you are on site it will be a spectacular view of the firework,” says Morrow.

Individual day tickets for the festival are now on sale.