Erlanger gets NICU Development Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A new center at Erlanger is helping premature babies with their development.

The Family Advisory Council at Erlanger and the Forrest Spence Fund teamed up to create the NICU Development Center.

It provides stimulation and early learning opportunities to babies who face a high risk of developmental delays.

Stacey Miles, a pediatric physical therapist, says this new program promotes development through movement, language, social interaction, visual stimulation and feeding skills.

The goal is to make the transition from the NICU to home easier for babies and their families.

“Before staff members would purchase items every once in awhile because they knew the babies needed them, but we just didn’t have the resources to provide this large amount of items that we can use regularly,” Miles said.

The Forest Spence Fund was created in 2007 to help with the non-medical needs of critically and chronically ill children.