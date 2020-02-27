East Hamilton’s Madison Hayes Eclipses 3,000 Career Points

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) High schools normally honor basketball players who score 1,000 career points with a commemorative ball because it’s quite an accomplishment.

Well East Hamilton senior Madison Hayes should collect three of those special basketballs.

On Monday night, Madison Hayes joined a very exclusive club, as she topped 3,000 career points.

Said Hayes:”I mean I’m glad that I got it. I’ve still got more to go. Still more games to go. I’m really excited to surpass 3,000.”

Said head coach Hunter Gremore:”She’s going to have close to a thousand points this season. Kids get a thousand in a career. Right now she has over 800, so depending on how deep we go in the tournament, she could end up with a thousand this season.”

And if you think Hayes’ point totals are impressive, there’s a whole lot more to her game.

Said Gremore:”First thing I noticed about her though was her rebounding. She has 15-hundred career rebounds as well. People don’t know. She also has 500 career steals and 500 assists and all that.”

Hayes is driven to be the best.

Said Gremore:”She is very intense.”

Reporter:”I don’t think you smile during a game.”

Said Hayes:”No. No. It’s all business on the court so.”(laughs)

Said senior Dezah Lacy:”I would move out of the way if Madison comes to the basket. She’s either going to get an ‘and one’ or it’s going to be a make.”

Reporter:”Does her play sometimes lift up the team?”

Said Lacy:”Yeah. Especially when she yells ‘and one’. You hear her across the court. That really brings everybody’s mentality up for real.”

Reporter:”So if she goes in and makes a basket and gets fouled that’s the first thing she yells.”

Said Lacy:”We all yell ‘and one’ with her and cheer her on and give her high five’s and everything.”

The biggest achievement for Hayes this year would be leading East Hamilton to their first ever state tournament.

Said Hayes:”You know just going to state. I’ve been in volleyball twice. I kind of know the atmosphere. I fee like it would be a great experience for everybody on the team.”