Locals react to Constitutional Carry Bill

SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF) – For years, Dodd & Associates Training Owner Ronnie Dodd has taught people skills on operating guns.

“If it pertains to a weapon, we teach you how to use it safely, and be confident with it,” Dodd said.

He teaches all kinds of classes, from advanced to the Tennessee Handgun Safety Course.

That’s the course you take if you want to be able to carry your gun.

In Tennessee, you have to have a permit to carry.

The permit requirements include training and a background check, but all of that could change.

Governor Bill Lee, (R) Tennessee will soon propose a constitutional carry bill.

The bill applies to citizens 21 years and older in non-restricted areas.

It would do away with permits and increase penalties on those who steal or unlawfully possess a firearm.

“This legislation is about increasing freedom for law abiding citizens and implementing harder penalties for criminals,” Gov. Lee said.

Dodd said while he’s a big believer in the second amendment, he has mixed feelings about the bill.

“Yes, we have the right to do that, and if we want to, and we are legally bound where we can own a gun no convictions, things that would prohibit us from purchasing a gun, it’s great, but I also know that when I turned to be 16 years old my Dad didn’t say son here’s the car keys, go drive,” Dodd said.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America members also have opinions.

“A firearm is a powerful weapon,” Chattanooga chapter volunteer Erin Goddard said.

Goddard is concerned about the bill and how having no permitting system would impact safety.

“Getting rid of our system would open us up to all kinds of dangers of people carrying who have not trained on the weapon and that’s, that’s scary,” Goddard said.

As for Dodd, News 12 asked him if he feels like the bill would impact his business.

He said yes, but not adversely.

According to the Governor, if passed, Tennessee will join 16 other states with a constitutional carry law.