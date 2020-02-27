Clerk thanks firefighters for saving her hand from safe

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – After getting her hand stuck in a cash safe, Brianna Hutchinson is thankful for the help she received from CFD.

Tuesday night, the Chattanooga Fire Department received a call about a woman with her hand stuck in a safe.

The employee was trying to make sure the money that was deposited was secure in the machine.

After 3 hours, the rescue crew was able to free her from that safe.

Lieutenant Chavis with the Chattanooga Fire Department was there by her side the entire time, offering support.

Earlier today she stopped by to thank those first responders who helped free her from that cash safe.

“I was happy. I couldn’t feel my finger though but I was happy I still had a finger though.”

Lt. Charles Chavis told us “We really appreciate knowing that she is okay.”

“So we are here to take care of all of our citizens, our people in the community and we just really appreciate knowing that she is okay and it means a lot you know. We were there 3 hours with her so we spent a lot of time with her.”

Hutchison’s boyfriend was also there and he was extremely thankful Brianna is safe.