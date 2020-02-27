ACM Awards nominees announced

By
CBS News
-
0

Nominees for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards‘ top honors were announced Thursday morning by “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, along with “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier, radio personality Bobby Bones and others. Fifteen-time ACM Award-winner Keith Urban will host the awards show, taking place in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 and featuring performances that will be announced over the coming weeks.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Main Awards

- Advertisement -

Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Bryan
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

  • Dierks Bentley
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

  • Lady Antebellum
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Lindsay Ell
  • Caylee Hammack
  • Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

  • Jordan Davis
  • Russell Dickerson
  • Riley Green
  • Cody Johnson
  • Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]

  • “Center Point Road” – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

Record label: The Valory Music Co.

  • “GIRL” – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris

Record label: Columbia Nashville

  • “Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Record label: Capitol Records Nashville

  • “What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Record label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

  • “Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Single of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]

  • “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)

  • “One Man Band” – Old Dominion

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record label: RCA Records Nashville

  • “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

Record label: MCA Nashville

  • “Rumor” – Lee Brice

Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone

Record label: Curb Records

  • “What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum

Producer: Dann Huff

Record label: BMLG Records

Song of the Year [awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s)]

  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).

  • “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde

Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).

  • “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt

Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).

  • “One Man Band” – Old Dominion

Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi

Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment  (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.

  • “Some Of It” – Eric Church

Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).

Video of the Year [awarded to producer(s)/director(s)/artist(s)]

  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

Director: Patrick Tracy

Producer: Christen Pinkston

  • “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Director: Sophie Muller

Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy

  • “One Man Band” – Old Dominion

Director: Mason Allen

Producer: Mason Allen

  • “Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

Producer: Dan Atchison

  • “Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz

Songwriter of the Year (off-camera award)

  • Ashley Gorley
  • Michael Hardy
  • Hillary Lindsey
  • Shane McAnally
  • Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]

  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

Producers: Dan Smyers

Record label: Warner Music Nashville

  • “Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks featuring Blake Shelton

Producers: Garth Brooks

Record label: Pearl Records, Inc.

  • “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

  • “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio

Record label: Columbia Records

  • “What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert featuring Lindsay Ell

Producer: Dann Huff

Record label: The Valory Music Co.

Industry Awards

Casino of the Year – Theater

  • The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas
  • The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
  • The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas
  • WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, Oklahoma

Casino of the Year – Arena

  • Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, New Jersey
  • MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas
  • Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, Iowa
  • T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

  • California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, California
  • Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyoming
  • Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston
  • Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minnesota
  • San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio

Festival of the Year

  • Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada
  • Stagecoach – Indio, California
  • Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Watershed Festival – George, Washington
  • Windy City Smokeout – Chicago

Club of the Year

  • Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, Texas
  • Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Grizzly Rose – Denver
  • Joe’s Live – Rosemont, Illinois
  • Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, Tennessee

Theater of the Year

  • The Beacon Theatre – New York City
  • The Chicago Theatre – Chicago
  • DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City
  • Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, Illinois
  • Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Florida

Outdoor Venue of the Year

  • Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, New Hampshire
  • Greek Theatre – Los Angeles
  • Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, Virginia
  • Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colorado
  • Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, Ohio
  • The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, Alabama

Arena of the Year

  • Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, Georgia
  • Madison Square Garden – New York City
  • Staples Center – Los Angeles
  • Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Florida

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

  • Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent
  • Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents
  • Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!
  • Kell Houston – Houston Productions
  • Nina Rojas – Neste Live!
  • Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

Promoter of the Year

  • Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
  • Brian O’Connell – Live Nation
  • Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions
  • Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group
  • Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production

Studio Recording Awards

Bass Player of the Year

  • Eli Beaird
  • Mike Brignardello
  • Tim Marks
  • Michael Rhodes
  • Jimmie Lee Sloas

Drummer of the Year

  • Fred Eltringham
  • Miles McPherson
  • Greg Morrow
  • Jerry Roe
  • Nir Zidkyahu

Guitar Player of the Year

  • Tom Bukovac
  • Dann Huff
  • Rob McNelley
  • Adam Shoenfeld
  • Ilya Toshinskiy

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year

  • David Dorn
  • Tony Harrell
  • Charlie Judge
  • Tim Lauer
  • Gordon Mote
  • Mike Rojas

Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year

  • Stuart Duncan
  • Jenee Fleenor
  • Jim Hoke
  • Danny Rader
  • Joe Spivey
  • Charlie Worsham

Steel Guitar Player of the Year

  • Dan Dugamore
  • Paul Franklin
  • Josh Grange
  • Russ Pahl
  • Justin Schipper

Audio Engineer of the Year

  • Chuck Ainlay
  • Jeff Balding
  • Tony Castle
  • Julian King
  • Steve Marcantonio
  • Justin Niebank

Producer of the Year

  • busbee
  • Buddy Cannon
  • Dann Huff
  • Michael Knox
  • Joey Moi
Report a Typo
SHARE