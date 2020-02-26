Mom To Mom: Prepare for Sick Days with a Sick Survival Kit

When your kid comes at you in the middle of the night saying they don’t feel well, coughing and sneezing all over the place, will you be prepared?

It never fails. When your kids come at you in the middle of the night saying, “I don’t feel well,” there’s usually something you just don’t have. That’s why having a sick survival kit will help you get through those stressful overwhelming nights where you don’t have to go to the store. The first thing that you’re going to need is a bin to store it all in. The first item to to place is grape juice. If somebody gets a stomach bug, make sure everyone in the family chugs this three times a day; it helps keep that stomach bug away. Some other things to include in your kit is Lysol, of course. Pedialyte, which is really good for those electrolytes. Stock up on vitamin C. Include chicken noodle soup. That says comfort food.

Put in some applesauce because when you’re sick, you just don’t want to eat that much. There’s also things in here to help with the nose. Of course, they have yucky, runny noses, that helps wipe that away. Put in some tea. Whatever works best for your family, you want to stock up on that, so you have it ready to go for those sick days.

Definitely make yourself a survival sickness kit, or you can actually send one to your friend that might be sick. Fill it with all the goodies. Send it right over. And as always moms, we’d love to hear those wonderful ideas. You can post them on our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.